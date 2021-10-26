7th Annual Vicksburg Catholic Schools Spooky Sprint set for Saturday

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Staff Reports

Participants line up as part of the 2019 Spooky Sprint race, hosted by Vicksburg Catholic Schools. (Photo submitted)

Vicksburg Catholic School’s 7th Annual Spooky Sprint 5K Run, Walk and 1-mile Fun Run is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in historic downtown Vicksburg.

The route will begin and end in front of BancorpSouth located at 820 South St. A carnival and awards ceremony will immediately follow the race. 

“We’re excited about the number of participants who’ve pre-registered ahead of Wednesday’s online registration deadline,” said VCS Development Director Anna Kate Doiron. “This event is open to all ages, groups, and families — and for those who can’t make it to Saturday’s race, you can sign up for a Virtual 5K and receive a t-shirt for your support.” 

Race packet pick-up will take place at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School (1200 Hayes St., Vicksburg, MS 39183) from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. 

To register as a participant, visit vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com. 

 

