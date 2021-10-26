7th Annual Vicksburg Catholic Schools Spooky Sprint set for Saturday

Vicksburg Catholic School’s 7th Annual Spooky Sprint 5K Run, Walk and 1-mile Fun Run is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in historic downtown Vicksburg.

The route will begin and end in front of BancorpSouth located at 820 South St. A carnival and awards ceremony will immediately follow the race.

“We’re excited about the number of participants who’ve pre-registered ahead of Wednesday’s online registration deadline,” said VCS Development Director Anna Kate Doiron. “This event is open to all ages, groups, and families — and for those who can’t make it to Saturday’s race, you can sign up for a Virtual 5K and receive a t-shirt for your support.”

Race packet pick-up will take place at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School (1200 Hayes St., Vicksburg, MS 39183) from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

To register as a participant, visit vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com.