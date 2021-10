Dorothy L. Rogers passed away on Oct. 17 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 76.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.