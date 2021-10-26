Johnnie Bernice Coleman-Johnson, 79, passed away on Oct. 19 at the Bluffs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was an active member of Mt. Zion #1 M.B. Church where she served as a church leader. She was a 1960 graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Dillard University. She also obtained a Master of Nursing degree from the University of Mississippi Graduate Program in Medical Sciences in Jackson, Miss.

Johnnie Bernice Coleman-Johnson was a true trailblazer for the city of Vicksburg, the state, and the country. She was always known for being an academic scholar throughout grade school to college. Her name represents what an ideal nurse educator and head nurse is expected to look like. She was also the first African American nursing instructor to teach at Hinds Community College. The Kuhn Memorial Hospital can say she was one of the only African American Directors of Nurses to grace their property. She was an active and viable member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Vicksburg Club, charter member of the Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Retired Teachers Association. She volunteered as a health advocate at the Head Start Program teaching the youth about healthy eating and good health practices. She received numerous awards from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Mountain of Faith Ministries and Mississippi Action for Progress. Additionally, she served as an election poll worker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Percy (Merinda) Coleman; aunt, Johnnie Bernice Turner and uncle, James Turner.

She is survived by her husband, Coach Morris L. Johnson of Vicksburg; daughters, Lisa R. Johnson of Jackson, Miss., Dr. Kay L. Johnson of Atlanta, Ga. and Regina L. Johnson of Vicksburg; sisters, Shirley Coleman-Harris of Vicksburg and Jeanie Coleman Washington (Robert, Jr.) of Jackson; cousins, Jeanie E. Coleman of Lake Providence, La. and Carolyn Horne Bradford of Vicksburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in Chicago, Ill., Atlanta, Ga. and Annapolis, Md.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Reverend Johnny L. Williams officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct.29 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Proclamations and reflections will start at 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and at 6:13 p.m. Omega Omega ceremony by the Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.