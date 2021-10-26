QuikTrip pulls zoning variance application with city of Vicksburg

QuikTrip’s application for a variance to the city of Vicksburg’s zoning regulations involving a proposed store on East Clay Street will not be on the Vicksburg Zoning Commission’s agenda Tuesday.

According to an email sent to zoning assistant Paula Wright, the company rescinded its application for the variance, adding, “At this time, we are no longer seeking a variance.” The message did not indicate if the company plans to build a smaller facility on the property or if it will not be building anything at all.

The email comes almost one month after the commission meeting as the Zoning Board of Appeals on Oct. 4, tabled action on QuikTrip’s request for a variance to build a larger building than allowed under the city’s zoning code to give QuikTrip the opportunity to correct deficiencies in its variance application.

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip, proposed to build a convenience store on East Clay Street west of the intersection with Miss. 27, filed an application for a variance to increase its store size from the 5,000 square feet set by the city ordinance to 8,292 square feet for a “travel center.”

During the Oct. 4 hearing, opponents of the variance argued the company’s application was void because it failed to meet the requirements set in the zoning ordinance, which required an applicant to demonstrate four things:

* That special additions and circumstances exist which are peculiar to the land, structure or building involved and which are not applicable to other lands, structures or buildings in the same zone.

* That the applicant will suffer some unusual hardship from the literal enforcement of the provisions of the ordinance different or greater than that suffered by other property owners in the same zone under the terms of the ordinance.

* That the special conditions and circumstances do not result from the actions of the applicant.

* That granting the requested variance will not confer on the applicant any special use or other privilege that is denied by the ordinance, lands structures or buildings in the same zone.

Those four issues were not addressed in the application, opponents said.

Opponents also questioned whether the proposed project was a service center or a truck stop.