Shirlena C. Lambert passed on Oct. 25 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Belmont Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Phillip Burks officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.