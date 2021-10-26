Vicksburg Warren School District Juniors participate in mock interviews

Earlier this month, 11th graders at Warren Central High School and Vicksburg High School participated in mock interviews with community business leaders.

Mock interviews are planned for River City Early College High School students later in October.

The District’s business and community partners from Entergy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer, Research and Development Center, Lorelei Books, Ergon, Magnolia Marine, YMCA, Merit Health River Region, Americorp, Golding Barge Line, International Paper, U.S. Department of Agriculture and The Vicksburg Post participated in one-on-one interviews with Juniors in the district.

These sessions are coordinated by the Workforce Engagement Council, a collaboration of business and school district leaders, and are designed for students to practice interview skills as well as provide exposure to career opportunities in Warren County.

“Our Vikings did a great job,” said Warren Central High School Principal Eric Green. “The business volunteers who gave their time today are making a positive impact on these kids and on their future workforce. I am grateful for their willingness to make a difference.”

Junior mock interviews are an important part of the District’s plan to graduate all students college, career and life prepared. The Council has worked to deliver age-appropriate career readiness skills from Pre-Kindergarten through 12th-grade graduation. Students explore the sixteen career clusters and may also participate in industry visits and internships before graduating.

Together, the Workforce Engagement Council and School District are improving the alignment of students’ skills to existing workforce needs and helping students achieve their brightest futures.

Businesses that wish to become involved in the Workforce Engagement Council, may contact the Chamber of Commerce at 601-636-1012 or Dr. Terence James at 601-629-6889.