Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies seek information on store robbery
Published 6:45 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Warren County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information concerning a reported convenience store robbery.
According to sheriff’s office reports, Vicksburg-Warren County 911 dispatchers received a call about 9 p.m. Monday that a convenience store at the corner of Culkin and Freetown Roads was robbed.
A convenience store clerk told dispatchers that a man wearing a hoodie and full mask covering the face entered the store, demanded money and left with a small amount of money.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.