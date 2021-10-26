Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies seek information on store robbery

Warren County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information concerning a reported convenience store robbery.

According to sheriff’s office reports, Vicksburg-Warren County 911 dispatchers received a call about 9 p.m. Monday that a convenience store at the corner of Culkin and Freetown Roads was robbed.

A convenience store clerk told dispatchers that a man wearing a hoodie and full mask covering the face entered the store, demanded money and left with a small amount of money.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.