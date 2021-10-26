Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies seek information on store robbery

Published 6:45 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By John Surratt

Warren County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information concerning a reported convenience store robbery.

According to sheriff’s office reports, Vicksburg-Warren County 911 dispatchers received a call about 9 p.m. Monday that a convenience store at the corner of Culkin and Freetown Roads was robbed.

A convenience store clerk told dispatchers that a man wearing a hoodie and full mask covering the face entered the store, demanded money and left with a small amount of money.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

