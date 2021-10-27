Funeral services for Donald Wilbert Smith are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 in the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Green officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held in the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines and facial coverings required inside the building.

Donald Wilbert Smith passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in his home following a lengthy illness. He was 69. He had retired from the U.S. Air Force having attained the rank of Captain. He had served in Langley AFB, Nellis FB, and the Pentagon. He later worked in the construction industry in the Washington DC and Maryland areas.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Lee Williams-Smith of Clinton, Md.; his sons, Jermain and Michael Smith both of Clinton, Md.; his daughter, Talishia Turner of Waldorf, Md.; his mother, Dorothy M. Smith-Warren of Vicksburg; his seven brothers, Robert Smith, James E. Smith, Freddie D. Smith, Billy Ray Warren, Lee A. Warren, Norman Warren and Wilber Smith, Jr. all of Vicksburg; his three sisters, Sherry Smith-Parker, Julia Marie Smothers and Bonnie Kay Warren all of Vicksburg; three grandchildren, Anaya and Janay Tuner of Waldorf, Md. and Jervontae Smith of Clinton, Md. and a host of aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins and others.