Funeral services for Perry Stimage are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 graveside in the Zion Traveler Church Cemetery in Utica, Miss. with the Rev. Dr. Casey D. Fisher officiating.

Perry Stimage passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 59. He had worked for Thrash Construction Co. and was a member of the Zion Travelers M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L. J. and Fannie Mae Stimage, Sr.; his brother, Charles Stimage and sister, Bobbie Jean Day-Hall.

He is survived by his fiancé, Debra Davis of Vicksburg; his sons, Nicholas Stimage, Desman Stimage, Jamario Stimage, Marcus Stimage and Perry Louise Stimage, Jr.; his daughters, Marcie Stimage and Ashley Stimage; his brothers L. J. Stimage and DeWayne Cassell; his sisters, Willie Mae Hunt and Hazel Louise Hicks.