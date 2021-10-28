A Celebration of Life will be held for Almetha Rochelle Wilson on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Almetha will be transported to the church by horse-drawn carriage.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with family being present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Almetha was preceded in death by her father, Robert Donald Wilson; grandmothers, Laura Wilson- Brown and Tommye K. Mims; grandfathers, Otha Mims, Sr., and Albert “Rock” Pollard.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her fiance, Damon Allen Devote, Sr.; son, Gary Vondel Williams, Jr.; stepchildren, Jabria Devote and Damon Devote, Jr.; and four sisters, Darlinda Roach, Venetia Carr, Pamela Linzy and Chandra Price.

Almetha Rochelle Wilson transitioned on Oct. 22 at the age of 44.