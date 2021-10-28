Cruisin’ for Paws Rod Run to roll through Vicksburg on Friday

Published 2:42 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Jim and Sheila Whipp drove their 1941 Chevy 2-door Sedan 900 miles from Vero Beach, Florida, to participate in the Cruisin for Paws Rescue Rod Run March 7-9. The couple earned the award for driving the furthest distance to participate in the event. (Submitted Leigh Conerly • The Vicksburg Post)

A host of antique cars will be cruising through Vicksburg on Friday as part of the third-annual Cruisin’ for Paws Rescue Rod Run.

At 2 p.m. the pre-1949 cruisers will begin at the parking lot of Tractor Supply on Plaza Drive to Manor Drive, then turn left onto Wisconsin Avenue. From there, they will turn left on Confederate Avenue, then take a right onto Mulvihill Street.

From Mulvihill, the cruisers will turn right onto Drummond Street, left on Belmont StreetWashington St. and continue north on Washington Street to Levee Street Park in the parking lots of Levee Street Marketplace and the two museums there.

The group will then travel down Levee Street, on to Jackson, Cherry and Chambers Streets. They will travel through the Glenwood Circle neighborhood and on to Mission 66, Wisconsin Avenue and wind their way back to Plaza Drive.

“This is one of the prettiest routes I could come up with,” event organizer Al Mashburn said in a recent social media post. “So if your street is listed above and if you want to see some pre-’49 vehicles, be ready to see them when we come by, or gather on Washington Street to view the cars as we come by, between 2 and 4:30 p.m.”

