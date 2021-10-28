Seven-Member American Rescue Plan Subcommittee Named in Mississippi Senate

Published 3:36 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann addresses members of the Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce at their monthly lunch meeting on May 19, 2021. (Photo by John Surratt)

JACKSON— Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson named a seven-member Appropriations Subcommittee Thursday to make recommendations on expending the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the Mississippi Legislature.

Sen. John Polk will Chair the Subcommittee. Other members include Sens. Albert Butler, Dennis DeBar, Hillman Frazier, Walter Michel, Rita Parks and Bart Williams. The subcommittee is expected to hold a hearing before the 2022 Legislative Session.

“The upcoming session may be the most challenging of our four-year term, with redistricting, the expenditure of the ARPA funds, and a variety of other important items on the agenda,” Hosemann said. “We need to be as organized as possible, and the appointment of this subcommittee is part of this process.”

In general, ARPA funds may be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; tourism; and COVID expenses related to healthcare, economic recovery and other related issues.

