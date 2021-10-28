USS Cairo Museum reopening Sunday at Vicksburg National Military Park

Published 9:45 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Tourist walk in front of the U.S.S. Cairo Museum in the Vicksburg National Military Park Tuesday. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

The USS Cairo Museum will reopen at a reduced capacity from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, beginning Oct. 31.

The museum closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All park grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry at 4:40 p.m. The Visitor Center and USS Cairo outdoor exhibit are open. Restrooms are open at the Visitor Center and USS Cairo. The majority of the tour road is open, except for damaged portions that remain closed.

Masks are required for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all National Park Service buildings, crowded outdoor spaces and all forms of enclosed public transportation. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

“We ask our visitors to recreate responsibly and follow CDC guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including staying home when feeling sick,” a statement from NPS said.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted online at www.nps.gov/vick/planyourvisit/currentconditions and social media channels.

More News

Vicksburg Convention Center reports fiscal year 2020-21 finished ahead of budget

Vicksburg Board approves grants for Kings Empowerment; Central Mississippi Prevention Services

 Ida Lee Holden

Betty J. Marley

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Is the weather warmer this year than it was last October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...