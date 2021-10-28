USS Cairo Museum reopening Sunday at Vicksburg National Military Park

The USS Cairo Museum will reopen at a reduced capacity from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, beginning Oct. 31.

The museum closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All park grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry at 4:40 p.m. The Visitor Center and USS Cairo outdoor exhibit are open. Restrooms are open at the Visitor Center and USS Cairo. The majority of the tour road is open, except for damaged portions that remain closed.

Masks are required for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all National Park Service buildings, crowded outdoor spaces and all forms of enclosed public transportation. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

“We ask our visitors to recreate responsibly and follow CDC guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including staying home when feeling sick,” a statement from NPS said.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted online at www.nps.gov/vick/planyourvisit/currentconditions and social media channels.