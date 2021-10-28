Vicksburg Convention Center reports fiscal year 2020-21 finished ahead of budget

Although it was a slow start due to the pandemic, the Vicksburg Convention Center’s year-end report was positive.

“Even with fewer events than fiscal year 2019-2020, we were able to finish the year ahead of budget,” VCC executive director Erin Powell Southard said, during the VCC Advisory Board meeting Wednesday.

Southard said this was due in part to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money and because expenses came in below budget.

“We attribute the lower expenses not only to less event-related expenses but also to lower utility bills,” Southard said. “With the new LED lighting and new HVAC system, we are starting to see the difference in our monthly utility bills and attribute this to our eco-friendly systems.”

In the annual report, Southard reported the economic impact during the 2020-2021 fiscal year totaled $3,100,792.

Direct spending was $1,823,995.

While the economic impact comparison is down from 2018-2019’s $8.01 million, Southard said, this total was better than last year’s.

“We’re getting there,” she said.

The total sales grossed for food and beverage, Southard said, were $91,371.

Palmertree Catering Service has been the sole caterer at the VCC since 2006, and this year Betty Palmertree retired.

Seazand Dream has been named the new caterer and was awarded a three-year contract with the VCC. Seazand Dream is owned by two of Palmertree’s employees, Dana Kenney and Angie Presley.

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, there were 85 events with 20,680 in attendance.

These events included the MS USA Women’s State Gymnastics meet, 19th Annual Breakfast with Santa, the ASU Women of Courage Banquet, Warren Central and Vicksburg High School graduations, the Miss Mississippi Competition and the 8th Annual Ritz on the River.