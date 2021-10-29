OUR OPINION: ‘Twas the Night Before Porchfest

‘Twas the night before Porchfest and all through the town,

Vicksburgers were buzzing with good times to abound.

Fostoria’s sidewalks were swept clean with care,

in hopes that revelers soon would be there.

Each guitar was tuned, a white violin strung,

activities planned for the old and the young.

Stroll down the street to view fall decorations,

Steps made merrier while sipping libations.

When up from Oak Hall’s veranda appears,

a man with a tune for any listening ear.

Launo’s steps will be hopping as guests start to gather

and march down Drummond, no matter the weather.

Color pages, crafts, books from Lorelei,

Bites so delicious they’ll make a grown man cry.

You’ll be in luck if shopping’s your fancy —

You can peruse local wares and buy a gift for your auntie.

Jack O’Lanterns will glow with a wink in their eye,

As good spirits know Halloween is nigh.

At evening’s end, don’t be disheartened,

for when Porchfest is over, we’ll all drink at Martin’s.

As we amble on back to our houses we’ll sigh,

“Happy Porchfest to all, and to all a good night!”