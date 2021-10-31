OUTLOOK: All treats, no tricks when driving around Vicksburg

Halloween is the perfect time to take a drive around Vicksburg and view creative — and spooky — decorations.

From jack-o’-lanterns to witches, porches and yards have cute and creepy displays.

In the Audubon neighborhood, which is off Porters Chapel Road, one yard has a skeleton crew that is quite active.

Every day since Oct. 1, Geoff Henderson and his family have created a different scene with bony remains from the underworld.

“This was something for the family to do. There are four of us, and we all have different nights to do different things,” Henderson said, adding they even surprise each other with their ideas.

“We don’t go out and look at it as a family, we just see it the next day and kind of get a chuckle out of what the other one did,” he said.

The family did the same last year and after having fun and getting positive feedback from the neighborhood, decided to entertain again this year with some spooky and kooky Halloween displays.

“It has been the highlight of the Halloween season,” neighbor Debbie Freeman said. “Everybody can’t wait to get up and see the skeleton scenario.”

Some of the family’s skeleton scenes have included Dorothy and her dog, Toto, a trio of skeletons zip lining, a skeleton in a yoga position and what must have been the remains of a female, since the skeleton was loaded down with shopping bags.

Freeman said one day they even incorporated her vehicle into the scene. And from the looks of it, it appeared the skeleton parted ways with the SUV.

Halloween comes once a year. So don’t be like Linus, the character from the “Peanuts” comic who misses out on trick or treating because he is waiting on the Great Pumpkin in “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”

Give yourself a treat. Ride around town even if it’s not on a broom, and take in the thrills of Halloween.

