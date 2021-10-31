Warren Central rolls in basketball openers

Warren Central’s basketball teams opened the season with a pair of outstanding performances.

Ta’Miya Sims scored 10 points, Zykerri Segrest finished with seven points and 10 rebounds, and the Lady Vikes crushed Yazoo County 45-11 in the girls’ season opener Saturday.

Warren Central’s boys’ team also destroyed Yazoo County in its opener, winning 74-34.

Gaylon Turner scored a team-high 20 points for the Vikings, Darrton Allen added 19, and Taylor Mitchell had 16.

Warren Central will continue its month-long road trip Tuesday at 6 p.m., with a girls-boys doubleheader at Jim Hill in Jackson. Ten of Warren Central’s first 11 games are on the road, with a game against Vicksburg on Nov. 13 the only one at home.

Warren Central’s gym is still undergoing renovations, and all of its home games this season will be played at Warren Central Junior High.

(G) Pontotoc 58, Vicksburg 54

The Vicksburg Missy Gators chopped a 10-point deficit to one late in the fourth quarter, but Pontotoc hit several free throws down the stretch to close it out.

JaNa Colenburg led Vicksburg with 20 points, Destini Sims scored 17 and Jelisa Tyler had 10.

The Missy Gators will travel to play Holmes County Central Tuesday at 6 p.m.