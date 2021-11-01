Vicksburg Main Street announces Christmas Parade theme

When sleigh bells are ringing, snow is glistening and lights are shimmering up and down Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg, it must be the Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights.

The parade will take place on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The theme this year is My Favorite Christmas Story.

“Nobody is walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas,” as Chevy Chase said in “Christmas Vacation.”

All area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals and businesses are invited to participate in this community event. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 22. Parade application packets can be downloaded from the Main Street website: www.downtownvicksburg.org or contact the Vicksburg Main Street Program, 912 Cherry St., 601-634-4527, or email kimh@vicksburg.org.

“We want to see your float from space,” a release from Vicksburg Main Street said. “Choose an iconic Christmas story, either a favorite childhood story or one that you can’t go without hearing/watching every holiday season, to feature as your float for the parade.”

The options and creativity are endless! We all know, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!”

Christmas music can be played with the float entry.