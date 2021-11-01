Vicksburg Main Street announces Christmas Parade theme

Published 11:17 am Monday, November 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

The City of Vicksburg float travels along Washington Street during City of Vicksburg Christmas Parade Saturday evening. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

When sleigh bells are ringing, snow is glistening and lights are shimmering up and down Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg, it must be the Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights. 

The parade will take place on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The theme this year is My Favorite Christmas Story.

 “Nobody is walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas,” as Chevy Chase said in “Christmas Vacation.” 

All area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals and businesses are invited to participate in this community event. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 22. Parade application packets can be downloaded from the Main Street website: www.downtownvicksburg.org or contact the Vicksburg Main Street Program, 912 Cherry St.,  601-634-4527, or email kimh@vicksburg.org

“We want to see your float from space,” a release from Vicksburg Main Street said. “Choose an iconic Christmas story, either a favorite childhood story or one that you can’t go without hearing/watching every holiday season, to feature as your float for the parade.”

The options and creativity are endless! We all know, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” 

Christmas music can be played with the float entry.

More News

GUEST COLUMN: Make the Most of your Health Insurance

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

St. Aloysius runners dominate at Spooky Sprint 5K

Warren Central rolls in basketball openers

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Is the weather warmer this year than it was last October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...