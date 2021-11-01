Warren County Supervisors modify mask mandate, extend to new year

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to extend the county’s mask order to Jan. 4, 2022, at noon, but with a couple of modifications.

As part of the amended order, the decision to require masks in county-owned facilities will be at the discretion of those who manage the facilities, whether it is an elected official or a commission. However, masks are still required for all individuals in the Warren County Courthouse, regardless of whether they are in common areas or individual offices.

“I think one thing that is promising is that vaccinations are still going up, and booster shots as well. So, then it becomes the prerogative of the individual elected officials in offices,” District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson said. “But then, what do we do about common areas?”

District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield pointed out that, as of now, Warren County facilities are in the minority in terms of public buildings that require masks.

“(The county facilities) are the only ones I can recall that still require a mask,” she said.

The City of Vicksburg let its mask requirement expire on Oct. 4, while the Vicksburg Warren School District discussed last week the possible extension of its mask mandate to sometime in January 2022 following the holidays.