Ole Miss basketball coach gets contract extension

OXFORD (AP) — Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens.

Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the deal on Tuesday. Ole Miss did not release details of the contract.

“Starting with his first season when he was SEC coach of the year, coach Davis has increased the expectations of Ole Miss basketball,” Carter said in a statement.

Davis has led the Rebels to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons. The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.

Davis originally signed a four-year contract that paid a base salary of $2.5 million annually when he was hired in 2018. He received a new deal in March 2019.

Ole Miss was a No. 1 seed in the NIT before falling in the first round last season. The Rebels made the NCAA Tournament in Davis’ first season after being picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference, and he was named the league’s coach of the year.

Davis has signed the two highest ranked recruits in program history, Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin.

Ole Miss opens the regular season against New Orleans on Nov. 9.

“I’m very proud of what we are building here on and off the court, and I am extremely excited about this year’s team,” Davis said.