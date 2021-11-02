Vicksburg Convention Center announces 20th Annual Breakfast With Santa

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) and VenuWorks of Vicksburg recently announced plans for the 20th Annual Breakfast with Santa, which will take place on Dec. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Activities will include a socially distanced meeting and photo with Santa at his desk, crafts to take home, door prizes galore and McDonald’s breakfast. Santa will be giving away his bag of toys and electronics ($500 value) to the lucky winner of the raffle. Tickets and space are limited.

Breakfast tickets are $7 in advance and $10 on the day of the event. Tickets went on sale on Nov. 1 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or the Vicksburg Convention Center box office. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

This annual event is sponsored by numerous community supporters including McDonald’s, Reeds Metals, Mutual Credit Union, Terry Service, Inc., Golding Barge Line, Inc., Hometown Medical, WaterView Casino and Shiers Communication Specialists. Numerous community volunteers assist and support in the production of the event.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi improves the well-being of children and families through programs that give comfort, compassion and care. Ronald McDonald House opened its doors on May 1, 1989, and is located on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The house serves as a home-away-from-home for families who have children receiving specialized medical care throughout the Jackson metro area.



Raffle tickets for Santa’s bag can be purchased in advance at the VCC business office or during the breakfast ($1 per raffle ticket or 6 raffle tickets for $5). Raffle winners must be present to win. For tickets or more information, contact Sue Bagby at 601-630-2929 or email sueb@vicksburg.org.