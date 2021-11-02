Vicksburg Porchfest sees record attendance in return celebration

More than 2,500 people are estimated to have attended Porchfest over the weekend in Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood.

With live musical performances scattered throughout homes in the 2300 to 2500 block of Drummond Street, dozens of local arts, food and drink vendors as well as children’s activities, people of all shapes and sizes flocked to the streets. This year marked a return for Porchfest following a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porchfest 2021 was co-chaired by Denise Mounger and Launo Moore.

“My favorite part of the day was that it felt like a family reunion,” Moore said. “I enjoyed seeing the Vicksburg community have fun. It made all our hearts happy.”

The event was also made possible thanks to Fostoria Committee Members Cliff and Melissa Geter; Lee and Wilson Carroll; Joe and Mindy Giambrone; Colton and Kayla Key; Elizabeth Nelson; Frank and Betsey Holifield; John Moore; Jill and Tony Bishop; Bill Mounger and Stephanie Crudup.

Sponsors and key partners for Porchfest were: Martin’s at Midtown, Americorps, the city of Vicksburg, Mutual Credit Union, Guaranty Bank, Sheffield’s, 10 South, Edward Jones-Wayne Pratt, Vicksburg Realtors Association, Wells & LaHatte, H&M, May and Company, Main Street Market Cafe, C.J.’s Tires, Helen’s Florist, Home Town Medical, Cottonwood, Los Parilleros, Berryman Residential Painting, River Hills Bank, Lorelie Books, Piazza Plumbing, BancorpSouth, The Ivy Place, Knight’s of Columbus, Grace Carroll-Amazing Grace Creates, Jenni Piazza-Owen and Peterson’s.

Musicians at Porchfest were Eddy Cresap-Hatchie River Bottom Slough Boy; Mark Doyle & Bud “Dr. Who” Carson; Zechariah Lloyd; Shannon Myers; Ralph Miller; Travis Dunlap-Blue Collar Cowboy; Ben Shaw; Simpatico; Randy Stroud; Steve Fadden; Pam Setser; Smith and Messin’ and The Patrick Smith Band.

While financial tallies are still being totaled for this year’s event, a portion of proceeds from Porchfest will benefit a local nonprofit and go toward community improvement in the Fostoria neighborhood.

According to Moore, musicians, sponsors and vendors are already lining up to participate in Porchfest 2022.