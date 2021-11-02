Warren County Land Records: Oct. 11 through 18

Records October 11 to October 18

Warranty Deeds

* Rufus Scotty Swillie and Georgeanne M. Swillie to Richard Arledge and Devon Arledge, Lot 31, Audubon Hills.

* Christopher M. O’Brien and Angela R. O’Brien to Kimberly Ann Alexander and Rose M. Alexnder, Lot 97, Lake Forest No. 1.

* Christopher J. Badeaux and Jelena Badeaux to James R. Miller and Sharon S. Miller, Section 12, Township 15North, Range 3 East.

* Richard A. King and Dana A. King to Andrew J. Barnes and Jamie Katherine Barnes, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* J.E. Blackburn Jr. to Johnny W. Price Jr., Part of Lots 31-33, Castle Hill.

* Blue Lake Plantation Inc. to Peyton Ray Guider and Stacia Harper Guider, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Claudia Lee Roberts to Susan B. Buie, Lot 8, Dabney Subdivision.

* Gordon E. Cordes and Phyllis M. Cordes to Greene Properties LLC, Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* DCG Properties LLC to Strong River Investment, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* Billy E. and Beverly Ann Ellis Revocable Trust and Billy E. Ellis, Trustee to Billy E. Ellis, Barbara Emerson, Jon Elluis, Anne Huskey and Danny E. Ellis, Part of Lot 21, Broadmoor Subdivision-Resurvey of Lots 1-4.

* Robert L. Fant to Andrea Carter Ross, Lot 26, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

* Frank Halton Womack to Bryan Green and Yana Green, Part of the Southwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Wilbur L. Poe Jr. and Denice H. Poe to Cassandra Louise Hollins-Norman and Robert James Norman, Lot 74, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* Spencer Clay Johnson to Takeita R. Williams, Lot 56, Greenbrier Subdivision.

* David Quinn McClurg and Emily Fulcher McClurg to Donna Brooks McClurg, Section 9, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

* Andrea Carter Ross to American Mortgage Corp., Lot 26, Openwood Plantation No. 1.

* Richard Aldridge and Devon Aldridge to Fidelity Bank, Lot 31, Audubon Hills.

* Andrew J. Barnes and Jamie Katherine Barnes to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Brian A. Pratt and Vickie Pratt to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 20C, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Charles E. Belden to Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, Part of Lot 11, Douglass Park Subdivision and Part of Lot 8, Katieville.

* Steven L. Larson and Linda F. Larson to Better Mortgage Corp., Lot 32, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

* Susan B. Buie to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, Lot 8, Dabney Subdivision.

* Donnell Carter and Drainia Carter to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 1, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part G.

* Brody Cook to Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Ruby L. Jackson to Delmar Finance Co., Lot 61, Marion Park No. 4, Block A.

* George Gabriel and Charlotte Gabriel to United Vinyl Supply Co., Lot 36, Warrenton Heights No. 2, Part A.

* Green Properties LLC to Riverhills Bank, Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* 484 Properties LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Peyton Guider and Stacia Guider to Riverhills Bank, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Nicole M. Harris to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Lots 30 & 31, Baum Subdivision.

* Cassandra Louise Hollins-Norman and Robert James Norman to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 74, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

* David Hollowell to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of the Southeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Michael Lee Lewis and Teresa Lynn Lewis to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 13, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

* Diana Robbins and Chauncey L. Robbins to Riverhills Bank, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Takeita R. Williams to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 56, Greenbrier Subdivision.

* Harold D. Merchant and Margaret Hall Merchant to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Lots 101-102, Lake Park Estates No. 5.

* Alexander S. Morales Sr. and Evan Irene Morales to Mutual Credit Union, Block 53, Lot 267, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

* Richard Cowart Inc. to Riverhills Bank, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Barrett Blake Teller to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Lots 17-19, Woolsey Subdivision.

* William Mark Weaver and Stacy Dougherty Weaver to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 24, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

* Strong River Investments to The First, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* John Stuckey Jr. to United States Senate Federal Credit Union, Lot 25, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

Marriage Licenses

* Jocquez Cermon Smith, 33, Vicksburg, to Kya Ketrell Thomas, 36, Vicksburg.

* Richard Thomas Bolduc, 64, Vicksburg, to Sephira Ann Shuttlesworth, 64, Bells, Tenn.

* Christopher Coke Jones, 29, Vicksburg, to Katlin Leeann Luke, 22, Vicksburg.

* Aaron Jerome Wells, 54, Vicksburg, to Virginia Wilson, 55, Vicksburg.

*Robert Ethan Katzenmeyer, 28, to Ann Klein Striebeck, 26, Vicksburg.

* Daniel Echols Ferguson, 54, Vicksburg, to Lee Ann Botsford, 54, Vicksburg.

* Cedric Randolph Garrett, 35, Vicksburg, to Valtricia Michelle Moore, 48, Vicksburg.

* Tyler Chase Messerschmidt, 27, Tallulah, La., to Sarah Jane Ross, 24, Tallulah, La.