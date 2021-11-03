Betty J. Marley

Betty J. Marley, 82,  passed away on Oct. 26 in Brandon, Miss.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Dr. James Warren officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

