Missy Gators, Lady Vikes pick up basketball wins

The Vicksburg Missy Gators used a big third quarter and a balanced scoring effort to get into the win column on Tuesday night.

Layla Carter scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures, and also added seven rebounds and five steals as the Missy Gators beat Holmes County Central 58-44 for their first win of the season.

Destini Sims added 16 points, while Janiah Caples had 12 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Kierra James added seven points and eight rebounds for Vicksburg (1-2).

Sims and Carter went a combined 5-for-7 from 3-point range, and Vicksburg had 17 steals as a team.

The Missy Gators fought through foul trouble in the first half to build a 28-22 lead, then blew it open by outscoring Holmes County 16-4 in the third quarter.

Five players finished with at least three fouls, including Carter, Sims and Caples.

Vicksburg will return to action Thursday, with a road game at Jackson Academy at 6 p.m.

Warren Central 49, Jim Hill 36

Zykerri Segrest had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Warren Central past Jim Hill on Tuesday. The Lady Vikes used a 17-2 run in the second quarter to blow the game open, and held Jim Hill to eight points in the first half.

Jae’la Smith added 10 points for Warren Central (2-0), Alaila Bracey scored nine, and Ta’Miya Sims had eight points and five assists.

Warren Central will play at Provine on Saturday.