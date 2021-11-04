City of Vicksburg getting NRCS grant for slide repairs

Vicksburg is receiving a total of $267,300 in Natural Resources Conservation Service grant funds to repair two slide areas in the city that may threaten streets.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday authorized Mayor George Flaggs Jr. to execute the application for the money to repair slide areas on Farmer Street and Clover Lane. The grant will cover about 80 percent of the $348,300 total cost for both projects with the city providing the balance of $81,000.

Both slide areas occurred during the heavy rains that hit the Warren County area between January and April 2020.

“It’s getting to where it (the slides) could affect the streets,” Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said. “It hasn’t yet, but is probably going to.”

He said the Farmer Street slide, which occurred in April 2020, is probably the worst of the two slides. The slide, which took a section of property between two buildings at 1108 and 1114 Farmer Street, sent soil cascading down a slope into a dead-end section of China Street, which is at the bottom of a slope behind the property.

Farmer Street and Clover Lane were two of nine projects involving erosion problems that were submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency by the city for emergency grant money.

The other areas included Riverfront Park, James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane (street), Greenhill, a culvert on Crestline Lane and a culvert near the intersection of Iowa Boulevard and U.S. 61 South near McDonald’s and the City Park project to replace a damaged walking trail and replace fencing.

Clover Lane and Farmer Street were not approved by FEMA and city officials applied for the NRCS funds. The board in February approved taking a $4 million short-term loan to begin repairs at some of the slide areas while waiting on the federal money. The loan will be repaid with federal funds.