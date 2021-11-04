Marian “Dinky” Baxter passed away peacefully on Nov. 2 at 69 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Marion Johnson Sr. and Ada McBroom. Survivors include her husband, Larry Baxter; children, Billy Pipkin (Randy), Tammy Hasty, Doug Hasty Jr. (Lisa), Elizabeth Armstrong (Garrett) and Brandy Hasty; step-children, Alicia Baxter and Larry Baxter, Jr.; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, Diane Heigle (JR), Marion “Bo” Johnson (Linda), Casey Perreira (Annette), Gidget Comans (James), Doris Hopkins and Melissa Boler (Pace).

She was preceded in death by parental grandparents, John and Lela Finch; maternal grandparents, Mayo and Edith McBroom; sisters, Sherry McDaniel and Roxane Guidry; brothers, James Moore and Hank Johnson; grandchildren, Mariah Kameryn, Jayceon and Rosalynn.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 1830 Cherry Street, followed by the service at 11 a.m. in the Fisher chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, David Hasty, Kevin Hasty, Chris Hasty, great-grandsons, Kaleb Hasty, Justin Hasty and Cade Jones.