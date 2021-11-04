Ralph Lynn Ludke, age 84, a resident of Pelahatchie, Miss. passed away Friday, Oct. 22 in Pelahatchie, Miss. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Christian Life Center at First Baptist Church Jackson.

Ludke was born July 14, 1937, in Vicksburg, Miss., to Alexander Adolph Ludke and Mary Opal Caldwell Ludke. He was married to Martha Jones Ludke. Ludke was an Electrical Engineer and worked many years before retiring. He received his Bachelor of Science from Mississippi College. He enjoyed woodworking and carving, reading about history, and being on the chicken farm. He loved singing in the Reflections Choir at First Baptist Church in Jackson where he and Martha are members. Traveling was a great pass time to him as he traveled a great deal with New Directions at St. Dominic. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Ludke was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Adolph Ludke and Mary Opal Caldwell Ludke.

Ludke is survived by his wife, Martha Jones Ludke; children, Mark (Cathy) Ludke, Matthew Ludke, Rebecca Carraway, James Musgrove and Pamela (Rick) Kirby; brother, Larry (Patty) Ludke; grandchildren, Hannah (Chris) Browers and Katie Mae Rials; niece, Erin; nephew, Ryan and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Jackson Missions “Go Fund”.