Rosalie Gilliland Theobald passed away on Nov. 1 at the age of 68.

Rosalie was born in Vicksburg, on April 23, 1953, the daughter of Harry H. Gilliland, Sr. and Josephine Hart Simrall Gilliland. She served as the Director of Vicksburg Main Street for 10 years. She was a very loyal daughter and a great mother who dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She was also a very active sports mom and treated all her children’s friends as if they were her own. She was very excited about the next generation.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, Richard Hunt Theobald, John Thomas Theobald and Joseph Edwards Theobald (Jane Nicole); her brother, Harry H. Gilliland, Jr.; grandchildren, Joseph Cameron Theobald, Emma Nicole Theobald and Dustin Louis Theobald.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Newell Simrall, IV will officiate the service. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Chad Bounds, Charles Waring, Starr Williams, Ryan Grey, Newell Simrall, V, Randy Lampkin, Riley Lampkin and Hunt Gilliland.

Honorary pallbearers will be Debbie Brumitt and Michael Strickland.