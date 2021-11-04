Two arrested on drug charges by Warren County Sheriff’s Office

An early morning traffic stop Tuesday resulted in the arrest of two Warren County residents on drug charges.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputy Dustin Keyes stopped a Dodge pickup about 1 a.m. Tuesday on MS 27. A records check during the stop indicated that Hannah Leann Brand, 20, a passenger in the truck, had an outstanding warrant. During her arrest, Keyes found Brand had several hydrocodone tablets and a 9mm handgun in her purse.

A further search of the car resulted in the discovery of 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine and Keyes arrested Zane Michael Key, 36, the driver of the car. Key and Brand were both charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Key, who is on parole after recently being released from prison, is being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond and has a hold placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Brand is being held in the county jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.