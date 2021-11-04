Vicksburg Police Department reports two missing persons

The Vicksburg Police Department has reported two missing persons, Sean Allen Matthews, 33, and Kennedi Hall, 16.

Both Matthews and Hall have been missing since Monday.

Matthews, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, was last seen leaving 1027 Buck St. and heading to McDonald’s on Clay St. on Monday. VPD reports he has “numerous mental health issues that could impair his judgment.”

Hall, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds, was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Monday leaving 200 Demby Dr. She was last seen wearing black tights, a blue jean jacket, and a pink, white and blue shirt.

The incidents are not related.

If you have any information about or know the whereabouts of Matthews or Hall, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.