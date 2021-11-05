Five inured in three-car collision on MS 3 in Warren County

Published 6:06 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By John Surratt

Five people were injured Friday in a three-car collision on MS 3.

According to initial information at the scene, witnesses told authorities the wreck occurred when two wheels came off a grain trailer being pulled by an 18-wheeler and the driver of one of the cars swerved to miss the tires, colliding with another car.

Deputy Vicksburg Fire Chief Trey Martin said three people were taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region Medical Center. He said the other two injured people were evaluated at the scene but refused to go to the hospital, telling paramedics they would seek medical attention when they got home. None of the injured people were from Warren County.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

