Five inured in three-car collision on MS 3 in Warren County

Five people were injured Friday in a three-car collision on MS 3.

According to initial information at the scene, witnesses told authorities the wreck occurred when two wheels came off a grain trailer being pulled by an 18-wheeler and the driver of one of the cars swerved to miss the tires, colliding with another car.

Deputy Vicksburg Fire Chief Trey Martin said three people were taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region Medical Center. He said the other two injured people were evaluated at the scene but refused to go to the hospital, telling paramedics they would seek medical attention when they got home. None of the injured people were from Warren County.