Letter to the Editor: Thank you to Denise Garner

Every day we read in the paper about people in important positions who are being thanked for something, but what we often forget is to thank those people who are behind the scenes consistently working to make our community a better place in which to live.

One of these selfless, hardworking people retired last month after working for the City of Vicksburg for 25 years and volunteering for not-for-profit organizations for over 35 years.

I met Denise Garner in 1987 when we were putting together the first Riverfest committee for the Chamber of Commerce. I chaired that committee and quickly learned what a valuable and committed volunteer she was.

We became good friends and she continued to volunteer for events that the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation sponsored, as well as for those events held by the Chamber and Old Court House Museum, among others. When called on to help, Denise did not hesitate and always brought great ideas and a willingness to do whatever she could.

Denise was Laurence Leyens’ secretary/assistant throughout his tenure as mayor. She kept the office running, answered every phone call and did her best to solve any problem called in by a constituent.

When Laurence lost re-election, Denise moved to the city’s inspection department where she worked tirelessly to help those trying to maneuver through the regulations and paperwork involved with that department. She spent her last couple of years with the city as Alderman Alex Monsour’s secretary/assistant, again helping anyone who called and needed assistance with a problem that the city could solve, or providing names and phone numbers of those who could help if it was not a city issue.

There are a lot of unsung heroes who work for the city, and Denise was one of the best. She has, unfortunately for Vicksburg, moved to Nashville to live with her sister, which means that Vicksburgers have one less person to call on for help.

Thank you Denise for making Vicksburg a better place and for being a cherished friend! You will be missed!

Sincerely,

Nancy H. Bell

Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation