Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies recover stolen car, looking for thieves

Published 5:40 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By John Surratt

Warren County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men in connection with the theft of a 2011 Nissan Maxima reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 6900 block of Oak Ridge Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputy Stacy Rollinson saw the car with the men inside about 4 p.m. Friday on Martin Luther King Boulevard and attempted to stop it. The car stopped and the men got out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area. They remain at large.

Pace said the car was taken into custody, processed and returned to the owner.

