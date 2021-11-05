Westine Thomas Wilson

Published 1:49 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Staff Reports

Graveside services for Westine Thomas Wilson are to be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Reverend Beth Palmer officiating.

Westine Thomas Wilson passed away on Monday, Nov. 1 in Gulfport, Miss., following a lengthy illness. She was 82. She was retired from the Veterans Hospital as a payroll supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Ruby Otis Thomas; her sister, Arlene Thomas; her maternal grandparents, Lester and Robert Otis and paternal grandparents, Isiah and Caroline Thomas.

She is survived by her three sons, Lawrence Thomas of St. Louis, Mo., Kerry Wilson of Gulfport and Byron Glen Thomas of Nederland, Texas; her daughter, Ria Thomas Conerly of Gulfport; her sisters, Doris Thomas of Brentwood, N.Y. and Ruby Mae Thomas of Pa.

