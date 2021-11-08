Barbara Jean White, 80, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30 at her home in San Francisco. Barbara was born in Vicksburg and graduated from Rosa A. Temple High School in 1959. She worked for Rocket Cab Company and Walgreens in Vicksburg. She eventually retired from Walgreens after 37+ years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Bertram and Flora Johnson; her loving husband, Richard White; two wonderful sisters, Emma Pearl Johnson and Loretta Bowman; and an infant brother, Ralph Johnson.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Bobby Johnson (San Francisco, Calif.) and Ricky Johnson (Oakland, Calif.); her daughter, Latonya White Loyd (Papino Loyd) (Livermore, Calif.); 10 grandkids, Bobby Johnson Jr. (San Francisco, Calif.), Richard Johnson (San Francisco, Calif.), Fabian Johnson (San Francisco, Calif.), Marcus Johnson (San Francisco, Calif.), Ricklynn Johnson (Oakland, Calif.), Donnell Johnson (Oakland, Calif.), Aijalon Johnson (Roseville, Calif.), Alias Brown (Roseville, Calif.), Alayjah Samarro (Roseville, Calif.) and Montel Parker (Vallejo, Calif.); seven great-grandkids; sisters, Beverly Johnson (San Francisco, Calif.) and Peggy Johnson (San Francisco, Calif); brother, Bert Johnson (San Francisco, Calif.); her best friends, Brenda Williams (also a cousin – Fairfield, Calif.) and Ernestine Smith (Vicksburg); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

Barbara’s life will be celebrated by family and friends at Lutheran Church of Our Church in San Francisco, California on Nov. 20.