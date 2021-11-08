How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 62 yards — both touchdowns, of 41 and 21 yards — in a 57-0 rout of Fort Valley State. Shorter was also credited with one tackle for loss, and returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had five total tackles in a 24-20 loss to Prairie View A&M.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) caught a team-high six passes for 49 yards in a 38-14 loss to North Texas.

• Mississippi Valley State receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught eight passes for 82 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown, in a 42-14 loss to Alabama A&M.

• Mississippi College kicker Jance Riley (Central Hinds Academy) went 3-for-3 on PATs, and punted six times for an average of 30.5 yards, in a 24-21 overtime loss to Delta State.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg) had five total tackles, including two for loss and one sack, in a 14-10 loss to Central Florida.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had four tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a 47-7 win over Union.

• Southern University kicker Josh Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off twice in a 29-17 loss to Florida A&M.

• Southern University linebacker Rahem Shorter (Port Gibson) had one tackle against Florida A&M.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had one solo tackle and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety in a 33-26 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

• Tennessee-Martin offensive lineman Malcolm Miller (Warren Central) saw playing time in a 41-20 victory against Tennessee State.

• Kansas State defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg) had one solo tackle in a 35-10 win over Kansas.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg) started at center in a 47-7 loss to West Florida.