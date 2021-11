Jessica Ellen Bishop, age 30, of Vicksburg passed away on Nov. 2 in Milton, Fla. Jesse was born to Shela Gail Shows on March 21, 1991. She is survived by her brother, James Edward Bishop II and her fiancée, Amber Cheree Massey. Beautiful Deliverance Church will be holding a memorial service on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The family invites you to share memories of Jesse at that time.