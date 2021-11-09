Alcorn State drops basketball opener against Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Jefferson Koulibaly added 13 points and Washington State opened the season with an 85-67 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.

With a noon tipoff, the game started slowly before the Cougars broke away from a 13-13 tie with a 19-6 run. The stretch included three 3-pointers. Washington State led 39-25 at the half and stretched it to 23, 50-27, less than three minutes into the second half.

Washington State finished 11-of-34 from distance while Alcorn State was just 4-of-17.

Paul King and Oddyst Walker each scored 10 points for Alcorn State.

T.J. Bamba scored 11 points for Washington State and Michael Flowers had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Cougars had a 44-27 rebounding advantage.

Washington State was 24-of-30 from the foul line, and Alcorn State 17-of-21. There were 47 fouls called in the game.

Alcorn State is also playing at Seattle (Wednesday), Portland and No. 1 Gonzaga in the first seven days of the season. Its non-conference schedule also includes road games against defending national champion Baylor and national semifinalist Houston, as well as Wichita Sate, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Minnesota.