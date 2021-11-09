Father, sons charged in Sunday drive-by shooting

Published 9:25 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By John Surratt

A man and his two sons face multiple charges after their arrest involving a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Athens Street near Alcorn Drive.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Charlie Hill said Michael David Ross Sr. is charged with drive-by shooting and directing a youth to commit a felony. One son, Michael David Ross Jr., is charged with drive-by shooting, while his brother, Devon Jaelil Ross is charged with drive-by shooting and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set the bond for Michael David Ross Sr. at $140,000 at an initial appearance for the three men Monday afternoon. Bond for Michael David Ross Jr. was set at $100,000 and bond for Devon Ross was set at $140,000.

Hill said the shooting occurred about 12:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Athens Avenue near its intersection with Alcorn Drive in the Rolling Acres housing development.

