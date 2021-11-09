Five teens indicted on rape, sexual battery charges by Warren County Grand Jury

Five teenagers have been indicted on sex abuse charges in the reported rape of a then-13-year-old child.

The Warren County Grand Jury during its October session handed down indictments charging Peyton Taylor Davidson, 18, 381 Standard Hill Road; Jeff Dominic Howard Moore, 18, 1336 East Ave.; William Alexander Fischer, 19, 2320 Highway 80; and Landon Austin Pettway, 18, 211 Cobblestone Drive; with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14 and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14. Kyler Morgan, 19, 1980 Porters Chapel Road, was charged with statutory rape of a victim under the age of 14.

According to the indictment, the charges involve a series of incidents occurring from August 2020 to September 2020.

In other indictments:

• Rosman Lloyd Daniels Jr., 20, 1116 Crawford St.; aggravated assault-extreme indifference.

• Malik Deonta Wilson, 24, 904 Blossom Lane; shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Ingram Corvette Sparks, 35, 4920 Halls Ferry Road Apt. 57; fourth-offense DUI.

• Jadarius Funches, 15, 813 Central Ave.; armed robbery in the Oct. 19, 2020 robbery of an individual.

• Patrick Acuff, 37, 130 Vivans Drive; possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

• Justin Robert Harrgill, 40, 10150 U.S. South Lot 25; possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

• Joshua MCullough, 33, 4813 Nailor Road; possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he has two previous felony convictions.

• Dandri Brown, 43, 1510 ½ Marcus St.; fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

•Shawn Eric Shewey, 34, 404 Locust St. No. 404, possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

• Ricky Powell, 42, 1200 Mission 66 Apt. 202; possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

• Robert Joseph Palmieri, 49, 1915 Redbone Road; possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

• Ollie Calissa Wells, 26, 24 Los Colinas Drive; embezzlement under contract involving the theft of a seven-piece bedroom set she failed to return to a furniture rental company.

• Walter Lee Hardy Sr., 61, 898 Stout St.; felony shoplifting in the theft of 45 packs of rib-eye steaks, two bags of shrimp and assorted medication.

• Ernesto Crespo, 30, 103 Bering St., receiving stolen property involving a 2002 Ford Taurus that was reported stolen.