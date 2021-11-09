Girls soccer roundup: Vicksburg, Warren Central prep for showdown by beating Greenville

Vicksburg High finally got to play a soccer game in its renovated stadium, and it was worth the wait.

Trinity McGloster scored two goals and assisted on another, and Ava Pritchard made six saves as Vicksburg’s girls’ team defeated Greenville 3-1 in its 2021-22 home opener on Monday.

McGloster scored in the 17th and 60th minute, with the latter coming on a penalty kick following a foul against Kennedy Mullins. She then assisted Amari Johnson in the 70th minute to give the Missy Gators a two-goal lead put the game away.

Kristiana Nevels assisted McGloster’s first goal.

Vicksburg will play at home again on Thursday, when it hosts Warren Central at 5:30 p.m. The boys’ game will begin at 7:15 p.m.

(G) Warren Central 10, Greenville 0

Gloria Hall posted her second hat trick in as many games, and Warren Central improved its record to 2-0 by routing Greenville on Saturday.

Hall scored three goals, after also scoring three in a 4-0 win over Vicksburg in the season opener a week earlier.

Natalie Greer had two goals against Greenville. Melissa Herrle, Ashley Bowser, Alissa Bordelon, Mya Jones and Evelia Fairley scored one each. Goal keeper Anaya Holt had her second shutout in a row.