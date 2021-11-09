A Celebration of Life will be held for James Edward Wright Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at Greater Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Wright will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wright was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Wright Sr.; grandparents, Nathan and Ollie Wright Jr., Eddie and Julia Price Sanders; brother, Burnell Howard and nephew, Reginald Gaines.

Wright leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Virginia Miller; one son, James (Adriena) Clayborn, Sr.; six grandchildren, Devonte, Nyla, Corbin Desire, Jayden, Riley, and Calleigh Clayborn; three sisters, Carolyn (Gregory) Harrison, Dianne (John) January and Cassandra Lynn (Johnny) Swartz; one brother, Gregory Wright Sr. and a host of family and friends.

James Edward Wright Jr. transitioned on Nov. 5 at the age of 59.