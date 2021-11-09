James Edward Wright Jr.

Published 11:13 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for James Edward Wright Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at Greater Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Wright will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wright was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Wright Sr.; grandparents, Nathan and Ollie Wright Jr., Eddie and Julia Price Sanders; brother, Burnell Howard and nephew, Reginald Gaines.

Wright leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Virginia Miller; one son, James (Adriena)  Clayborn, Sr.; six grandchildren, Devonte, Nyla, Corbin Desire, Jayden, Riley, and Calleigh Clayborn; three sisters, Carolyn (Gregory) Harrison, Dianne (John) January and Cassandra Lynn (Johnny) Swartz; one brother, Gregory Wright Sr. and a host of family and friends.

James Edward Wright Jr. transitioned on Nov. 5 at the age of 59.

More News

Father, sons charged in Sunday drive-by shooting

College football, NFL TV schedule for Nov. 9-15

Five teens indicted on rape, sexual battery charges by Warren County Grand Jury

Barbara Jean White

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should Federal employees be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...