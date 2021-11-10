The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com and nclude the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Reindeer Run 5K

The Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Catfish Row Art Park. The 5K run and race walk will begin at 8 a.m., and follow a course through downtown Vicksburg.

All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue. Post-race events include food provided by LD’s Kitchen, adult beverages, a pet parade and reindeer games for children. The first 300 people to register are guaranteed a long-sleeved technical shirt.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online at raceroster.com/events/2021/53926/reindeer-run-5k.

Hinds baseball showcase

Hinds Community College will host its 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase on Jan. 23, at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus. The showcase will begin at noon, and continue until completion. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12. Players should bring their own baseball equipment, cleats and pants. They must also have a physical with a date of Jan. 23, 2021 or later.

The cost is $100 per player, payable with cash or check at the time of registration. No early payment will be accepted, although players can download registration and waiver forms at https://sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball to speed up the registration process.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu.