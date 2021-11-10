Human remains found on Clay Street in Vicksburg
Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department were met with a grisly surprise Wednesday afternoon when responding to a call on Clay Street.
At 2:07 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 2800 block of Clay Street for a reported deceased subject. Upon arrival, they did locate human remains inside the building.
The body has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
This is a developing story.