Human remains found on Clay Street in Vicksburg

Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Human remains were found inside a residence in the 2800 block of Clay Street Wednesday. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department were met with a grisly surprise Wednesday afternoon when responding to a call on Clay Street.

At 2:07 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 2800 block of Clay Street for a reported deceased subject. Upon arrival, they did locate human remains inside the building.

The body has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

