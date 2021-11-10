A Celebration of Life will be held for Markita Calissa Reed on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley M.B. Church. Reed will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Markita was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Mary Ward Reed; grandmothers, Elizabeth Reed, Ardella Wardley and one aunt Deloris Reed Brown.

Markita leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Fabian Reed Burks; close friend, Fabian Burks Sr; her parents, Bertha M. Reed and Anthony Wardley; three brothers, Jerry Bell Reed, Anthony (Nesha) Reed and Deanthony Grayson; godsister, Quita Pinkney; her grandfather, Donald Wardley and a host of family and friends.

Markita Calissa Reed transitioned on Nov. 5 at the age of 32.