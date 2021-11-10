Vicksburg woman indicted for manslaughter in 2020 shooting death

A Vicksburg woman has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter-heat of passion in the June 27, 2020, shooting death of a man at the Oyo Hotel.

The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Cassondra Jones, 32, 600 Cain Ridge Road. She is accused of shooting Quinterrious McCoy, 23, at the hotel. The death was the city’s fifth homicide of 2020. Jones was later arrested at her home.

In another case, Jason Hendrix, 43, 6695 Halls Ferry Road, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of shooting at a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction involving an Aug. 10 incident in which he shot at two teenagers with a shotgun, wounding one and damaging their car.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies later arrested Hendrix when they saw him walking on Nine Mile Cutoff with a shotgun. The wounded teen was treated and released from Merit Health River Region.

Hendrix was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

In other indictments:

• Lashonda Andrews, 24, 1103 First North St. Apt. 1; two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle.

The charges involve an April 11 incident when she fired at the car containing two women. She later turned herself in to Vicksburg police.

• Anita Martin, 57, 5630 Gibson Road; child abuse. She is accused of striking a 16-year-old on the shins with a hammer, on the head with a pot and “repeatedly striking the child on the face and back causing permanent scarring and disfigurement,” according to the indictment.

• James Anthony Linton, 44, 3955 Clay St.; malicious mischief.

• Corey Alexander Sanders, 41, 1519 Sky Farm Ave. Apt. A; malicious mischief.

• Tramekia Nashai Flowers, 27, 144 Red Hawk Road, malicious mischief.

• Jeremiah Kenyon Ellis, 19,1322 Mundy St. Apt. B; simple assault on a law enforcement officer.

• Deandre Kendall Royal, 38, 1514 Ethel St.; fourth-offense domestic violence. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Ewell Bryant, 69, 708 Lee St.; aggravated domestic assault – strangling.

• Khadija McLaurin, 23, 455 Dale St., New Orleans, La.; possession of stolen property and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

• Andrew Howell Hearn, 24, 581 Stenson Road Lot 4; vehicle burglary. He was indicted as a habitual offender.

• Terry Darnell Ellis Jr., 20, 1416 Vine St., Port Gibson; embezzlement under contract involving a light tower he rented and did not return.

• Sean Ira Kirby, 48, 510 Berryman Road Lot 40; receiving stolen property.

• Chelsea Thomason, 22, 230 Clark Road; larceny – motor vehicle and carjacking (unarmed).

• Malik Carson, 21, 899 National St.; possession of a controlled substance – marijuana.

• Dame Beard, 33, 2727 Alcorn Drive No. A85, and Olivia Wells, 34, 2728 Alcorn Drive Apt. 108; possession of a controlled substance – cocaine.

• Justin Rives, 32, and Denise Wood, 33, both of 4924 S. West Haven, Jackson; conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute – methamphetamine, and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute – fentanyl.