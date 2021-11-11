Arone Maceo Washington, 51, a resident of Forest, Miss. passed away Nov. 1 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Pastor Walter L. Weathersby Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. with family hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Sunday at the Auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Arone was born Oct. 30, 1970, in Vicksburg to the late Martha Ann Washington-White and Mose Hearron Sr.

Arone accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and united with the Mt. Alban Missionary Baptist Church and later united with Greater Rose Hill M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor Walter Weathersby Sr.

He received his formal education at Warren Central High School, “Class of 1990”, Vicksburg. He later continued his education at Hinds Community College where he received his technical degree in meat merchandise/culinary. Arone worked 25 years as a butcher in several stores in Vicksburg, Hattiesburg and Kinston, N.C. He was a Business manager with Soul Dynasty Music Group and also Businessman/Entrepreneur, Community Advocate with TDM Production, LLC, Board Member of the Arch Group, Inc., 501C3 Non-profit Co-owner of RA Government Services, LLC, co-owner of Quantum Telecommunication, Inc. and Quantum Transport Systems, Inc.

Arone was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Ann Washington-White; step-father, Leonard White Jr.; grandparents, Mabel Reed, Geneva Lewis, Rosa Lee Buchanan, Steve Washington, Mose Ellis, Virgie Ellis; one brother, Kennado Caples; brother-in-law, Antonio Turner; three special friends, Roy (Clone) Ferrell, Wade Carter and Curby Truitt.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of 12 years, Candace Bass, Washington; children, Bianca Dumas of Pensacola, Fla., Christopher Washington of Forest, Miss., D’Shaira Ward, Daryus Ward and Cortez Harris all of Vicksburg; one grandchild, Kaymir Dumus of Pensacola, Fla.; father, Mose Hearron Sr. of Vicksburg; mother-in-law, Bernice Bass (Saul) Hilliard of Vicksburg; four sisters, seven brothers and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends including the Washington, White, Reed, Buchanan, Ellis, Hearron, and Davis families.