Brian Irving Hopkins passed away at home in Vicksburg on Monday, Nov. 8 after a long battle with Cancer. He was 54. Brian was born in Tallulah, La. and grew up in Vicksburg where he graduated from Warren Central High School.

After graduating from Mississippi College, Brian lived and worked in Greenville, Texas, for Raytheon Technologies Corporation for many years.

Brian was a computer specialist, but his passion was a good auction or sale. He loved going to them. Brian had two children that he adored and devoted his life to.

Brian is predeceased by his father, Rhada Hopkins. He is survived by his son, Cody Hopkins; his daughter, Hayleigh Hopkins; granddaughter, Zendaya Alex of Greenville, Texas and his mother Theresa Anderson Hopkins of Vicksburg. He is also survived by his brothers, Ronnie Hopkins of Monroe, La., Rodger Hopkins (Kim), Brent Hopkins (Polly) of Vicksburg and Jason Hopkins (Jennifer) of Clinton Miss. and sister Sherry Dennis of Delta, La. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. for family and friends.

The family would like to thank all the Doctors and healthcare workers that treated Brian. A special thanks goes to Dr. Brandon Mizell and Nurse Christie Morgan and Aretha Miller and Katherine Upshire of St. Joseph Hospice Services.