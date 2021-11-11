Funeral services for James Ray Flowers are to be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. in the Greater Pleasant Hill M. B. Church in Bolton, Miss., with Reverend James Andrews officiating; interment shall follow in the Orange Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 in the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

James Ray Flowers passed away on Nov. 7 Sunday following a brief illness. He was 63. He had worked as a forklift operator for the Coca Cola Bottling Co. and was a member, deacon, treasurer and trustee at Greater Pleasant Hill M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Florida Simmons and his brother Tommy Simons.

He is survived by his wife, Dwenevere Middleton of Vicksburg; his son, Dirius Sanders of Jackson, Miss.; his daughters, Rosalynd Flowers of Vicksburg, Felecia Williams, Raeshunn Williams, Angelica Williams and Angel Williams all of Jackson, Miss.; his sister, Carolyn Mason and a number of grandchildren and others.